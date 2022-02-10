Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Khulna Tigers and the Comilla Victorians are set to lock horns in Match 27 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Friday, February 11. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host this contest.

The Tigers, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, have blown a tad hot and cold in the ongoing edition of the championship. Having won four out of eight matches, they are placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of 0.177. They lost to Minister Group Dhaka by five wickets in their previous game.

After opting to bat first, the Tigers could only score 129/8 on the back of Sikandar Raza's 50-ball knock of 60. But the Mahmudullah-led Dhaka tracked down the target with four balls left thanks to short, yet useful knocks from their middle order batters.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, on the other hand, are placed second and are one win away from qualifying for the semis. They will go into their next game on the back of a four-wicket win against the Sylhet Sunrisers, who are languishing at the bottom of the table.

The decision to field first backfired on the Victorians as the Sunrisers scored 169 after Colin Ingram's 89-run knock. Mustafizur Rahman picked up three wickets. The Victorians, however, chased down the target in 19.5 overs after Mahmudul Hasan Joy's 65-run knock.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians, Match 27, BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 11th February 2022, 1:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka..

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has generally been slow, especially under natural light. The spinners are most likely to come into play and playing shots on the up may not be all that easy. Chasing should be the way forward.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Weather Report

The playing conditions will be hazy, but with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Jaker Ali, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Sikandar Raza, Thisara Perera, Ruyel Miah, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad.

Comilla Victorians

Imrul Kayes (c), Faf du Plessis, Liton Das (wk), Ariful Haque, Sunil Narine, Abu Hider Rony, Moeen Ali, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mustafizur Rahman.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians Match Prediction

The Victorians did lose a few games, but they have looked dominant in the tournament at various stages while the Tigers are yet to completely find their feet. The Victorians will go into this game as favorites.

Khulna Tigers vs Comilla Victorians TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

