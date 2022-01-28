Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Khulna Tigers will face Fortune Barishal in the 11th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022. Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host this contest.

The Khulna Tigers have played three games so far and won two of those fixtures. They faced Chattogram Challengers in their last game and defeated them convincingly to grab two points.

Bowling first, the Khulna bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Challengers to 143. They picked up eight wickets in the process. The batters then stepped up and contributed as they chased down the total with seven balls to spare. They will look to repeat their performance in their upcoming clash.

Fortune Barishal got off to a winning start but have lost their way after suffering two defeats on the trot. They crashed to a heavy loss against the Comilla Victorians in their previous fixture.

After electing to bowl first, the bowlers bowled well as the Victorians only managed to score 158 in their 20 overs. What followed was a disappointing show from the batters as they were bundled out on 95, losing the game by 63 runs. They have to be on their toes to turn the tables around.

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Match Details:

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 11, Bangladesh Premier League 2022

Date and Time: January 29th 2022, Saturday, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury is on the slower side. The spinners will continue to play a major role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Chattogram is expected to range between 13 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Thisara Perera picked up three wickets and the other bowlers also chipped in with one wicket each as they restricted the Challengers to 143. Contributions from Andre Fletcher (58) and Mushfiqur Rahim (44*) helped them chase down the total.

Probable XI

Yasir Ali, Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Thisara Perera, Farhad Reza, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kamrul Islam, Nabil Samad

Fortune Barishal

Dwayne Bravo picked up three wickets which helped them restrict the Victorians to 158. Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 36 but the other batters failed to contribute as they were cleaned up on 95, losing the game by 63 runs.

Probable XI

Shykat Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Chris Gayle, Nurul Hasan (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

Khulna Tigers are coming off a win in their previous fixture whereas the Fortune Barishal have lost two on the trot. They have to bring out their A-game to challenge the Tigers in the upcoming fixture on Saturday.

The Khulna Tigers have the winning momentum behind them and expect them to carry it forward by beating the Fortune Barishal on Saturday.

Prediction: Khulna Tigers to win this encounter.

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

