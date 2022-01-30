Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Fortune Barishal will lock horns in Match No.14 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Monday, January 31, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The Tigers, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, are precariously placed in the middle of the points table, with four points from as many games and a net run rate of -0.260. They lost to Barishal in their previous game on Saturday.

The Tigers restricted Barishal to 141-9. Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Thisara Perera and Farhad Reza picked up two wickets apiece for the Tigers. Chris Gayle scored 45 off 34, but he didn't get much support from the other batters. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy got starts, but failed to convert into big scores.

After that, Barishal bowled the Tigers out for 124 in 19 overs. Mehedi Hasan Rana accounted for four wickets, and gave away runs at an economy rate of 5.67. Despite the win, Barishal have plenty of work to do, as they are only fifth in the points table.

Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 14 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 31st January 2022; 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has been a fairly good one for batting. Bowlers will have to work hard and be disciplined to be successful. Spinners are most likely to come into the picture as the game goes along. Chasing should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

It should be sunny with no chance of rain on matchday. The temperature could be around the 19-degree Celsius mark and the humidity mostly being in the 70s.

Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Seekkuge Prasanna, Thisara Perera, Yasir Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Farhad Reza, Kamrul Islam, Sharifullah.

Fortune Barishal

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Chris Gayle, Irfan Sukkur, Nurul Hasan (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Jake Lintott, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Match Prediction

Both the Tigers and Barishal are yet to find their feet in the tournament. Having had pretty similar campaigns, both teams will be looking to secure a much-needed victory. The team batting second should be able to win this game on Monday.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

