Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Sylhet Sunrisers will lock horns in the 22nd match of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022 on Monday, February 7, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

The Sunrisers, led by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.784. After beating Mahmudullah's Minister Group Dhaka on January 25, they lost their next three games.

Their previous outing against Shakib Al Hasan's Fortune Barishal couldn't take place due to rain. They are coming into this game off a nine-wicket loss against the Tigers on Thursday, February 3.

After being put in to bat first, the Sunrisers scored 142-5. Mohammad Mithun played a handy 51-ball knock of 72, laced with six fours and four sixes. Captain Mosaddek made 34 off 30, but the duo didn't get much support from the others. Khaled Ahmed was the pick of the Tigers' bowlers with two wickets at an economy rate of five an over.

The Tigers, led by Mushfiqur Rahim, tracked down their target in 14.2 overs. Andre Fletcher's whirlwind 47-ball knock of 71 blew the Sunrisers away. Soumya Sarkar and Thisara Perera also played useful knocks. The Tigers are fourth in the points table with six points.

Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Match 22 BPL 2022.

Date & Time: 7th February 2022; 5:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.

Pitch Report

The pitch in Sylhet is known for assisting slower bowlers, and is not very conducive for batting. Batters will need to be careful while playing shots on the up. Batting second should be the preferred option for the team winning the toss.

Weather Report

It is expected to be clear during the match, and there is no chance of rain. The temperature could be around the 21-degree Celsius mark. The humidity should be in the 60s.

Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Andre Fletcher, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim (c & wk), Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Seekkuge Prasanna, Jaker Ali, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Khaled Ahmed, Nabil Samad.

Sylhet Sunrisers

Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Nadif Chowdhury, Muktar Ali, Sohag Gazi, Jubair Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed, Nazmul Islam.

Match Prediction

Sunrisers have looked short of firepower in the tournament. With four games remaining, they need to hit their straps. The Tigers, meanwhile, are in good form, so beating them won't be easy. The Tigers are expected to win this game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav

