Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sylhet Sunrisers will take on Fortune Barishal in the 19th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Sylhet Sunrisers are struggling in the competition. They have managed to win only a single game out of five and are languishing at the bottom of the table.

The Sunrisers suffered a heavy loss against Khulna Tigers in their last game. After being asked to bat first, the Sunrisers’ batters struggled a bit but contributions from Mohammad Mithun and Mosaddek Hossain helped them put a respectable total on the board. The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Tigers chased down 143 in the 15th over to win the game by nine wickets.

Fortune Barishal, meanwhile, are the current table-toppers. They have won four out of six games and have eight points under their belt. Barishal defeated Chattogram Challengers in their previous fixture.

Batting first, Barishal’s batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were bundled out on 149 in the last over. The bowlers then stepped up to knock over the Challengers on 135, winning the game by 14 runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Match Details

Match: Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal, Match 19, Bangladesh Premier League 2022

Date and Time: February 4th 2022, Friday, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Weather Forecast

Heavy rain is predicted on Friday. The temperature in Dhaka is expected to range between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Probable XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers

Only Mohammad Mithun (72) and Mosaddek Hossain (34) got into double digits as they scored 142 in their 20 overs. Nazmul Islam was the lone wicket-taker as the Tigers chased down the total in the 15th over.

Probable XI

Lendl Simmons, Anamul Haque (wk), Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Nadif Chowdhury, Muktar Ali, Sohag Gazi, Jubair Hossain, Shiraz Ahmed, Nazmul Islam

Fortune Barishal

Shakib Al Hasan looked good for his 50 but lacked support from the other end as they were cleaned up on 149. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Shakib picked up three wickets each in their last game.

Probable XI

Chris Gayle, Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan (wk), Irfan Sukkur, Dwayne Bravo, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shafiqul Islam

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal Match Prediction

The Sunrisers are struggling in the competition and need to be at their absolute best to bounce back. Fortune Barishal will be riding with confidence after their win over the Challengers in their previous fixture and will look to repeat their performance on Friday.

Fortune Barishal have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to continue it by beating the Sylhet Sunrisers on Friday.

Prediction: Fortune Barishal to win this encounter.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Fortune Barishal live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

