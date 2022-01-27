Bangabandhu BPL 2022, Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sylhet Sunrisers and Minister Group Dhaka are set to lock horns in Match No.10 of the Bangabandhu BPL 2022. The game will take place on Friday, January 28 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Dhaka, captained by national T20 skipper Mahmudullah, hasn't had the best of campaigns thus far in the tournament. After two back-to-back wins, they defeated Fortune Barishal by four wickets on January 24 to register their maiden victory of the championship.

But a seven-wicket loss at the hands of the Sunrisers pushed them back again. Their net run rate of -0.573 isn't among the best either. After being sent in to bat, Dhaka huffed and puffed to 100 in 18.4 overs. Skipper Mhamudullah top-scored for them with a 26-ball 33.

Shuvagata Hom also contributed with a handy 16-ball 21. At one point in time, Dhaka were reduced to 17 for three in 5.2 overs after which Mahmudullah and Hom came to the party. Nazmul Islam Apu was the pick of the Sunrisers' bowlers with four wickets.

The Sunrisers were clinical in their run-chase as they tracked down the target with 18 balls to spare. Opener Anamul Haque Bijoy made a run-a-ball 45 to see his team home. The Sunrisers, led by Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, are placed third in the points table.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Details

Match: Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match 10 BPL 2022

Date & Time: 28th January 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a decent one, especially under the floodlights. The track has also favored the team batting second. Scoring runs in the powerplay will hold a lot of importance. The bowlers need to work hard to taste success.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka Weather Report

Playing conditions are expected to be hazy with temperatures around the 17-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will be in the high 50s.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka Probable XIs

Sylhet Sunrisers

Anamul Haque (wk), Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Mithun, Ravi Bopara, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Sunzamul Islam, Nazmul Islam, Taskin Ahmed

Minister Group Dhaka

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mohammad Naim, Jahurul Islam, Mahmudullah (c), Shuvagata Hom, Andre Russell, Mashrafe Mortaza, Isuru Udana, Hasan Murad, Rubel Hossain

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka Match Prediction

Dhaka have a power-packed squad at their disposal, but they have underperformed to a large extent. The Sunrisers did win their last game, but need more victories to climb the ladder. Mahmudullah's men are slight favorites going into the next game.

Sylhet Sunrisers vs Minister Group Dhaka TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

