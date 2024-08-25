Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads and match timings

The Bangladesh A tour of Pakistan 2024 started on August 13, 2024 and will conclude on Friday, August 30, 2024. After the conclusion of the Test series, the tour will feature an unofficial ODI series of three games, scheduled at the Islamabad Club Cricket Oval, Islamabad.

Pakistan A, led by wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, will face off against Towhid Hridoy’s Bangladesh A. The upcoming ODI series promises intense competition as both teams aim to build on their performances from the recently concluded unofficial two-match Test series, which ended in a draw.

Pakistan A's strong lineup, bolstered by the likes of Abbas Afridi, Usman Khan, and Mubasir Khan, will be key, while Bangladesh A will rely on Hridoy's batting and the likes of Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Rishad Hossain, who were a part of the 2024 T20 World Cup squad, Soumya Sarkar, and Mohammad Naim.

On that note, let’s take a look at the full schedule & match timings of the BAN-A vs PAK-A ODI Series 2024.

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

(Islamabad Club Cricket Oval will host all three ODIs)

August 26, Monday

1st ODI - Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A - 10:30 AM

August 28, Wednesday

2nd ODI - Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A - 10:30 AM

August 30, Friday

3rd ODI - Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A - 10:30 AM

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The telecast & live-streaming details of the Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A ODI series are not available.

Bangladesh A vs Pakistan A ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Bangladesh A

Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Abdul Faseeh, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Jahandad Khan, Mehran Mumtaz, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Imran, Mubasir Khan, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan

Pakistan A

Towhid Hridoy (c), Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Anamul Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain, Tanvir Islam, Ruyel Miah, Mohammad Naim, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mohammad Saifuddin, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

