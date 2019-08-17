Bangladesh appoint Russell Domingo as their head coach

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST News 63 // 17 Aug 2019, 14:52 IST

Domingo's enjoyed a decent four-year period as head coach of his home country South Africa

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have appointed former Proteas coach Russell Domingo as their new head coach. Domingo has won the race for the Bangladesh post by beating the likes of ex-Kiwi coach Mike Hesson, Paul Farbrace and Grant Flower who were part of the final shortlist.

The 44-year-old Domingo, who will take charge on August 21 has been appointed for a period of two years. He was previously the head coach for South Africa for a period of four years from 2013-2017.

"We have decided to pick Russell as he will be available. There were other candidates but we wanted someone who could be available for us and certainly he has got the experience," said BCB president Nazmul Hasan.

Domingo said his focus would be on developing the next generation of players from the country. “I have followed Bangladesh’s progress with keen interest and I am extremely excited to assist the team in reaching the goals that they are capable of."

“I look forward to continuing the ongoing development of current players whilst also looking towards the future and developing some new bright stars from within the talent pool of Bangladesh cricket,” he added.

On July 8th, Bangladesh announced that they will be parting ways with Englishman Steve Rhodes after just one year in charge. He was initially signed on to be the head coach until the T20 World Cup in Australia next year but both the parties decide to mutually terminate the contract one year earlier. This decision came on the back of a World Cup campaign which saw Bangladesh end up at the 8th spot after initially promising to be a dark horse for the tournament.

“We have decided to part ways with the head coach by mutual consent. The decision will be effective immediately,” Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury told AFP.