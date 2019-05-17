Bangladesh appoint Wasim Jaffer as batting coach of high performance academy

Wasim Jaffer is a Ranji Trophy veteran

What's the story?

Former Indian opener, Wasim Jaffer will start a new innings of his life when he joins the Dhaka high performance cricket academy as a batting coach. The Bangladesh Cricket Board approached Jaffer for the job and the 41-year-old readily accepted it. According to Times of India, Jaffer will spend six months in an year with the young Bangladeshi batsmen at the high performance academy.

The background

Wasim Jaffer had represented India in 31 Test matches and 2 One Day Internationals (ODIs) from 2000 to 2008. He even once played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL. Apart from that, he is a living legend of the Indian domestic circuit, with more than 11,000 Ranji Trophy runs under his belt. Unfortunately, Jaffer could not carry his domestic success to international cricket and hence, was dropped from the Indian team.

The heart of the matter

Wasim Jaffer had travelled to Bangladesh to represent Abahani Limited in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL). The BCB officials were impressed with the way Jaffer batted in the nets and thus, offered him the position of a batting coach in the Dhaka academy. The Mumbai-born batsman accepted it and he will now train Bangladesh batsmen in the U-19 side, the A team and also the senior side of the academy.

Bangladesh's Soumya Sarkar had scored a hundred and a double-hundred in the DPL, Bangladesh's premier One-day competition after some net sessions with Wasim Jaffer.

The left-hander had said -

"I have seen his (Wasim) batting very closely. He is a very good and experienced player. He has scored 40,000 runs in his career. Since he scored such amount of runs, so he definitely has the quality. I have understood how he thinks in the field and outside the field. I also follow his way of batting. I talked with him about this, nothing more than that and just tried to follow his instructions."

What's next?

Jaffer has not retired from domestic cricket yet which means he will continue his career as a player along with nurturing the young talent in Bangladesh.