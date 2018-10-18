We need to think about Mashrafe Mortaza's replacement, says Bangladesh coach

Steve Rhodes during warming up before the practice at Mirpur

The head coach of Bangladesh cricket team, Steve Rhodes, has said that he is looking to make someone ready as a replacement for ODI captain Mashrafe Mortaza. The captain got his right little finger injured during the Pakistan game in the Super-Four stage of the Asia Cup. It is still unsure whether he will be available to play all matches in the Zimbabwe series starting from 21 October with a day-night affair.

Bangladesh have picked Mohammad Saifuddin, who last played in the tri-series earlier this year, and the uncapped Fazle Rabbi for the clash against Zimbabwe.

Steve Rhodes, the Bangladesh coach, has said that he sees a good all-rounder in both of them. He is particularly looking for a replacement for Mahsrafe Mortaza in Saifuddin.

"We think Saifuddin is a good all-rounder. He has the talent to perform at the highest level of the game. He has had a taste of international cricket. He has gone away afterwards and came back into the team. We expect him to be more mature. Mashrafe has had his injuries. He picked up an injury recently. We need to think about keeping someone ready as his replacement. We want to give Saifuddin some cricket so that he can prepare himself." Rhodes says on Thursday during the practice session of the Tigers.

Bangladesh might think to rest Mashrafe for one or two matches in the forthcoming series as the captain played all the matches in the Asia Cup and he played the final having pain on his finger. So, it is unlikely for the Bangladesh team management to play him in all the matches in the upcoming series, though, Mashrafe is yet to take any decision regarding it.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh coach is confident about the series against Zimbabwe, who got a beating in South Africa. They lost the all matches that they have played against Proteas.

"I expect a wounded animal. They may kick-back in this series. But, we are also very determined to try and play our best cricket. Our process will be to make sure that we do our duty well. We don't have to worry about the opposition." Rhodes said on Thursday while talking to the media.