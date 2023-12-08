Bangladesh Cricket League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Bangladesh Cricket Board is hosting the 12th edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) that got underway on Tuesday, December 5. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, and the Shere Bangla National Stadium will host all the games of the competition.

Bangladesh Cricket League is the premier first-class competition held in Bangladesh with the first ever season played in 2012-13. The best players from the eight-team National Cricket League lock horns in the BCL campaign every year.

East Zone, Central Zone, South Zone, and North Zone are the four participating sides in the campaign. East Zone will have players from the Sylhet and Chittagong divisions. Meanwhile, Central Zone will have players from Dhaka and Dhaka Metropolis divisions.

On the other hand, South Zone will have players from the Khulna and Barisal divisions. North Zone will have cricketers from the Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions. Each team will play three games, with the top two sides at the end of the league phase making it to the final.

South Zone are the most successful side so far in the tournament's history, having won six titles, the latest being in 2022-23. Central Zone have won thrice, with North Zone bagging the title once. East Zone are so far unsuccessful in their title race.

Bangladesh Cricket League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

December 5 to 8, 2023

East Zone vs South Zone, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 8:30 am

Central Zone vs North Zone, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, 8:30 am

December 11 to 14, 2023

North Zone vs South Zone, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, 8:30 am

Central Zone vs East Zone, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram, 8:30 am

December 18 to 21, 2023

Central Zone vs South Zone, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 8:30 am

East Zone vs North Zone, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, 8:30 am

Bangladesh Cricket League 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Bangladesh Cricket : The Tigers YouTube channel will live stream all the games of the competition. However, there's no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

Bangladesh Cricket League 2023: Full Squads

East Zone

Shykat Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon, Amite Hasan, Yasir Ali, Jaker Ali, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (c, wk), Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Naeem Ahmed

Central Zone

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Saif Hassan (c), Naeem Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Taibur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom, Abu Hider, Shohidul Islam, Anamul Haque, Arif Ahmed

North Zone

Tanzid Hasan, Sabbir Hossain, Pritom Kumar (wk), Abdullah Al Mamun, Towhid Hridoy, Akbar Ali (c), Sabbir Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Musfik Hasan, Nahid Rana

South Zone

Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque (wk), Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Mithun (c), Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Marshall Ayub, Tanvir Islam, Kamrul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Moin Khan