Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Bangladesh cricketer Mosaddek Hossain accused of torture over dowry by his wife

Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
News
272   //    27 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST

Mo
Mosaddek Hossain allegedly tortured his wife for dowry

A media report coming in from Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, who is a national cricketer, has been accused by his wife, of driving her out of their home and torturing her over dowry-related issues.

Sharmin Samira Usha, who is also Mosaddek's wife, brought in charges against the 22-year-old cricketer yesterday. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rosina Khan admitted the charges and ordered Sadar Upazila executive officer to investigate the case, according to bdnews24.com.

Usha's lawyer Rezaul Karim Dulal alleged that Mosaddek has been torturing Usha for dowry for a long time. "He (Mosaddek) tortured her and drove her out of home for 1 million takas (USD 12,003) in dowry on August 15," he claimed.

The report by the Bangladeshi news website also added that the cricketer did not immediately respond for comments on the case, though it includes a comment made by his brother: “They have been in disagreement since they married,” the cricketer’s brother Mosabber Hossain Moon said.

Mosaddek sent her a divorce letter on August 15 but she demanded more money than mentioned in the marriage documents, the brother claimed. “She has started the case after spreading false and misleading information as she did not get the money,” Mosabber alleged.

Meanwhile, Mosaddek who is a right-handed batsman has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming 50-over cricket tournament Asia Cup to be held from September 13 to September 28, in the UAE. The side is scheduled to leave for the tournament soon, and it is not yet known as to how this latest allegation will determine Mosaddek's chances of playing in the six-nation event.

Mosaddek has played in 31 international games for his country so far across formats, having scored a total of more than 500 runs. He was another of the current-generation of Bangla players who shone from the Under-19 levels for his team. It is still very early in his career and although his international numbers aren't huge, he has already shown enough signs of his potential. However, such allegations may hamper his playing chances with the team, though if guilty, he must absolutely face the consequences.

Topics you might be interested in:
Bangladesh Cricket
Harigovind Thoyakkat
ANALYST
"People will throw stones at you. Convert them into milestones." - Sachin Tendulkar
West Indies vs Bangladesh third ODI preview and predicted...
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
Windies vs Bangladesh 2018, 3rd T20I: Match Preview
RELATED STORY
5 ways how Bangladesh cricket can go to the next level
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2nd ODI: Preview and Probable XI
RELATED STORY
The Carribean Quest: West Indies vs Bangladesh Team Analysis
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh's victories over Test-playing nations in ICC...
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Sachin Tendulkar scores his 100th...
RELATED STORY
12 cricketers whose first scoring shot in Test cricket...
RELATED STORY
West Indies vs Bangladesh, 2018: 5 lowest Test totals by...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st ODI | Yesterday
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IRE 198/10 (48.3 ov)
Afghanistan win by 29 runs
AFG VS IRE live score
Match 11 | Yesterday
IND-A 157/10 (37.3 ov)
RSA-A 159/6 (37.4 ov)
South Africa A win by 4 wickets
IND-A VS RSA-A live score
Match 12 | Yesterday
INB 276/6 (50.0 ov)
AUA 248/5 (40.0 ov)
Australia A win by 5 wickets (DLS Method)
INB VS AUA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Quadrangular A Team Series in India 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us