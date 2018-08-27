Bangladesh cricketer Mosaddek Hossain accused of torture over dowry by his wife

Harigovind Thoyakkat FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 Aug 2018, 20:05 IST

Mosaddek Hossain allegedly tortured his wife for dowry

A media report coming in from Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, who is a national cricketer, has been accused by his wife, of driving her out of their home and torturing her over dowry-related issues.

Sharmin Samira Usha, who is also Mosaddek's wife, brought in charges against the 22-year-old cricketer yesterday. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Rosina Khan admitted the charges and ordered Sadar Upazila executive officer to investigate the case, according to bdnews24.com.

Usha's lawyer Rezaul Karim Dulal alleged that Mosaddek has been torturing Usha for dowry for a long time. "He (Mosaddek) tortured her and drove her out of home for 1 million takas (USD 12,003) in dowry on August 15," he claimed.

The report by the Bangladeshi news website also added that the cricketer did not immediately respond for comments on the case, though it includes a comment made by his brother: “They have been in disagreement since they married,” the cricketer’s brother Mosabber Hossain Moon said.

Mosaddek sent her a divorce letter on August 15 but she demanded more money than mentioned in the marriage documents, the brother claimed. “She has started the case after spreading false and misleading information as she did not get the money,” Mosabber alleged.

Meanwhile, Mosaddek who is a right-handed batsman has been included in the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming 50-over cricket tournament Asia Cup to be held from September 13 to September 28, in the UAE. The side is scheduled to leave for the tournament soon, and it is not yet known as to how this latest allegation will determine Mosaddek's chances of playing in the six-nation event.

Mosaddek has played in 31 international games for his country so far across formats, having scored a total of more than 500 runs. He was another of the current-generation of Bangla players who shone from the Under-19 levels for his team. It is still very early in his career and although his international numbers aren't huge, he has already shown enough signs of his potential. However, such allegations may hamper his playing chances with the team, though if guilty, he must absolutely face the consequences.