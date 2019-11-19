Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain banned for five years for assaulting teammate Arafat Sunny

Shahadat Hossain

What’s the story?

Bangladesh fast bowler, Shahadat Hossain has been found guilty of physically assaulting his Dhaka Division teammate, Arafat Sunny in an encounter against the Khulna Division in the National Cricket League. Subsequently, the pacer was slapped with a five-year ban, with two years of that sentence remaining suspended.

In case you didn’t know

Shahadat had been a regular in the Bangladesh set-up during the late 2000s and the early 2010s when he made a total of 95 appearances for his country across all formats. The fast-bowler played 38 Tests, 51 ODIs and 6 T20Is during that period.

Shahadat's name was embroiled in controversy back in 2015 when he was found guilty of a similar offence when he attacked his household help. The above also led to a ban and a bit of time away from the game.

The heart of the matter

The incident occurred during a match between the Dhaka Division and the Khulna Division when Shahadat and Arafat got into a confrontation regarding the way the ball was being shined.

The fight got so severe that teammates of the aforementioned players had to step in to stop Shahadat from inflicting more damage.

Consequently, the fast-bowler copped a BDT 1 Lakh fine from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, an amount which roughly equates to USD 1200.

What’s next?

Shahadat has not played for Bangladesh since 2015 and the tenure of his ban seems likely to end his international career. Though the pacer might still harbour hopes of a comeback into the domestic circuit, it seems a long road to redemption at this juncture.