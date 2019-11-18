Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain faces one-year ban for assaulting teammate

Shahadat Hossain

Bangladesh pacer Shahadat Hossain could be slapped with a one-year ban from all forms of cricket after assaulting his teammate Arafat Sunny during a National Cricket League match between Dhaka Division and Khulna Divison.

During the second day's play between Dhaka and Khulna, Arafat told Shahadat that he was not capable of adequately shining one side of the ball. Shahadat took offence to this statement and attacked Arafat, forcing the rest of his teammates to intervene and separate the two.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board have since taken action against the pacer and barred him from participating in the remainder of the tournament. He has also been removed from the Dhaka squad, leaving them with just 10 players.

Shahadat's actions constitute a level-4 violation of the BCB's code of conduct and he could now be handed a one-year ban.

A BCB tournament committee official confirmed the same while speaking to Cricbuzz.

"Under the level four offenses a player will be banned from participating in any BCB competition for one year while he will be slapped with a fine of Tk 50,000. Shahadat accepted the verdict and returned back home. We have given the report of the match referee to the technical committee and they will decide his future but he has been barred of taking part in this NCL game."

This is the latest stain on Shahadat's far-from-spotless record. He was previously arrested for beating up his domestic help and hasn't turned out in his national team colours since 2015.