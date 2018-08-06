Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bangladesh players gain from series win in latest T20I rankings

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.39K   //    06 Aug 2018, 17:33 IST

Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal
Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal

After a win against West Indies in the third T20I of the ongoing series, Bangladesh players have made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings.

Shakib Al Hasan, with 103 runs, and opener Tamim Iqbal, 95 runs, reached the 45th and 39th spot, after moving up by eight and six places respectively.

Along with them, middle-order batsman Mahmudullah, who chipped in with useful scores, moved up by three places to be 36, which made him level with Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed.

West Indies' swashbuckling batsman Evin Lewis, who is his country's top-ranked batsman, slipped four places after following a disappointing ODI series with a lacklustre performance in the two T20Is he featured in. Lewis went down from 7th to 11th and is now joint with Virat Kohli on the same spot.

KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are the top-ranked Indians - while Rahul continues to stay at the third spot, Sharma has moved one place up to account for Lewis' drop in one place.

His teammate, all-rounder Andre Russell, who had a good outing with both bat and ball, gained as many as 26 places to reach 86 in the batting rankings. In the bowling rankings, he moved five places to be 84th.

Batting

1 Aaron Finch AUS 891

2 Fakhar Fakhar Zaman PAK 842

3 Lokesh Rahul IND 812

4 Colin Munro NZ 801

5 Babar Azam PAK 765

6 Glenn Maxwell AUS 761

7 Martin Guptill NZ 747

8 Alex Hales ENG 710

9 D'Arcy Short AUS 690

10 Rohit Sharma IND 678


Bowling

1 Rashid Khan AFG 813

2 Shadab Khan PAK 723

3 Ish Sodhi NZ 700

4 Yuzvendra Chahal IND 685

5 Mitchell Santner NZ 665

6 Andrew Tye AUS 658

7 Samuel Badree WI 655

8 Imran Tahir SA 650

9 Adil Rashid ENG 639

10 Mohammad Nabi AFG 638

Bangladesh Cricket India National Cricket Team Rohit Sharma KL Rahul ICC Rankings
