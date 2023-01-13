Chattogram Challengers and Dhaka Dominators will lock horns with each other in Match No.12 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Saturday, January 14. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, started the tournament with a six-wicket win over the Khulna Tigers. However, a 62-run defeat at the hands of the Sylhet Strikers would have put a dent in their confidence. After being sent in to bat first, the Strikers racked up 201 for eight.

Al-Amin Hossain picked up three wickets but leaked runs at an economy rate of 11.25. Mohammad Mithun and skipper Hossain scored 42 and 44 in the run-chase, but their efforts went in vain. The Dominators are placed fourth in the table with a net run rate of -1.314.

The Challengers, on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy outing thus far. They started with an eight-wicket defeat to the Strikers before beating the Tigers by nine wickets. However, a 26-run defeat at the hands of Fortune Barishal again pushed them to the backfoot.

The Challengers’ bowlers faltered big time as Barishal racked up a massive score of 202 on the board. Abu Jayed accounted for three scalps but had an economy rate of 12.25. Thereafter, the Challengers only got themselves up to 176 for four after Ziaur Rahman’s 25-ball 47.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Details:

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators, Match 12, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 14, 2022, Saturday, 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has historically been a good one batting. A high-scoring match seems to be in store. But neither team may want to chase since their batters aren’t in the greatest of forms.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain and playing conditions will be fairly pleasant. Temperatures will be around the 20-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won’t be on the higher side.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Usman Khan, Max ODowd, Afif Hossain, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Shuvagata Hom (c), Unmukt Chand, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam, Ziaur Rahman

Dhaka Dominators

Dilshan Munaweera, Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Usman Ghani, Ariful Haque, Muktar Ali, Arafat Sunny, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled to chase down targets in the tournament. Hence, both sides will be looking to put runs on the board and then put pressure on the opposition.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Dhaka Dominators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

