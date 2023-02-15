Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Final, Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers are set to lock horns in the final of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Thursday, February 16. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Victorians, led by Imrul Kayes, have turned out to be a force to be reckoned with in the tournament. After initially losing three matches on the trot, the team has won 10 matches in a row to stamp their authority in this year's Bangladesh Premier League.

They finished the league stage second in the points table before defeating the Strikers in the Qualifier 1. Tanvir Islam was the Player of the Match for his impressive figures of 4-0-30-2. Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for them with 38.

The Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, on the other hand, became the first team to advance to the playoffs and also the first team to cement a spot in the top two. They then stuttered a bit after losing to the Victorians in the first Qualifier of this year's Bangladesh Premier League.

However, Mortaza’s men made a strong comeback after beating Nurul Hasan Sohan’s Rangpur Riders by 19 runs in Qualifier 2. Fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib was named the Player of the Match after finishing with figures of 4-0-19-2.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details:

Match: Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers, Final, Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Date and Time: February 15, 2023, Thursday, 06:00 pm IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been fairly decent for batting in recent times. The track has stayed true and batters have been able to play their shots on the up. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 30s.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Comilla Victorians

Johnson Charles, Litton Das, Imrul Kayes (c), Jaker Ali (wk), Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Mosaddek Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam.

Sylhet Strikers

Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Ryan Burl, George Linde, Luke Wood, Thisara Perera, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Rubel Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

The Victorians and Strikers have already met three times thus far in the tournament. All three times, the chasing team has come up trumps. It won’t be a surprise if the trend continues in the Bangladesh Premier League 2023 final as well.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Comilla Victorians vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Get WPL 2023 Live Auction Updates & News at Sportskeeda. Follow us for more updates.

Poll : Litton Das to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes