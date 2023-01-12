Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 10, Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Riders will face off in Match No. 10 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, January 13. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Riders, led by Nurul Hasan Sohan, are placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +0.621. After beating defending champions Comilla Victorians by 34 runs, the Riders faced a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Fortune Barishal on January 10.

The Riders, in the meantime, won’t have the services of Mohammad Nabi, Benny Howell and Sikandar Raza for the upcoming game. All three overseas players will now be taking part in the ILT20. With that in mind, the likes of Saim Ayub, Shamim Hossain and Aaron Jones may get an opportunity.

The Tigers, captained by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, have had a horrendous campaign so far. Having lost both their matches, they are placed sixth in the points table with a net run rate of -0.413. They will go into the game after losing to Chattogram Challengers by nine wickets.

Azam Khan scored his maiden T20 hundred and helped his team post a decent score of 178 for the loss of five wickets. However, his knock went in vain as the Challengers chased the target down with four balls to spare after Usman Khan’s 103-run knock.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match Details

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders, Match 10, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 13, 2023, Friday, 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram is expected to be a good one for batting and a fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. Spinners may come into play, but only in the first half of the game. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Weather Forecast

There isn’t any chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark and playing conditions will be fairly pleasant. The humidity will mostly be in the 60s.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali (c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Sabbir Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, Habibur Rahman, Paul van Meekeren, Nasum Ahmed

Rangpur Riders

Mohammad Naim, Rony Talukdar, Shoaib Malik, Saim Ayub, Nurul Hasan (c & wk), Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Robiul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Azmatullah Omarzai

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Match Prediction

The Riders have been severely depleted with three of their major players not available for this contest. The Tigers can cash in on the same and register their maiden win.

Prediction: Khulna Tigers to win the match.

Khulna Tigers vs Rangpur Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

