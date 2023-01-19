Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 19, Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will face each other in Match 19 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, January 18. The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will host the contest.

The Challengers, led by Shuvagata Hom, have been highly inconsistent thus far in the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. They are yet to win back-to-back games and are placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of -0.892.

Chattogram will come into this game after losing to the Comilla Victorians by six wickets.

Batting first, the Challengers put up a score of 135 for eight thanks to skipper Shuvagata’s 23-ball 37. The Victorians, however, chased down the target with 15 balls left.

The Tigers, led by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, on the other hand, began their Bangladesh Premier League 2023 campaign with three losses on the trot. However, a nine-wicket win over the the Rangpur Riders in their last outing should give them a lot of confidence.

Wahab Riaz was named the Player of the Match against the Riders for his spell of 4-0-14-0. Thanks to him, the Tigers restricted Rangpur to 129 in 20 overs. Tamim Iqbal then scored 60 runs off 47 balls with four fours and two sixes to help Khulna chase down the target with 10 balls to spare.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match 19, Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Date and Time: January 20, 2022, Friday, 01:30 pm IST.

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Chattogram has gotten better with time and high-scoring matches have begun becoming the norm at this venue. Fielding first should be the way forward for the team that wins the toss.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 30s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Usman Khan, Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Irfan Sukkur, Max O’Dowd (wk), Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom (c), Nihaduzzaman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Khulna Tigers

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tamim Iqbal, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali (c), Munim Shahriar, Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

The Challengers haven’t looked at their best despite showing a lot of promise at times in this year's Bangladesh Premier League. The Tigers, meanwhile, looked at their very best in their previous match and will be high on confidence. They will be marginal favorites to get the points in this match.

Prediction: Khulna Tigers to win the match.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

