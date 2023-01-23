Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 23, Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Fortune Barishal and Sylhet Strikers will lock horns in Match 23 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, started their campaign with a defeat at the hands of the Strikers. However, they have won five matches in a row since then and are placed second in the Bangladesh Premier League table with 10 points. They also boast a decent net run rate of +0.982.

Barishal will go to the top of the standings if they beat the Strikers in their upcoming match. They will enter the game on the back of a 13-run victory over Dhaka Dominators. Iftikhar Ahmed was the Player of the Match on that occasion after scoring 56 runs off 34 balls with five fours and two sixes.

The Strikers, led by Mashrafe Mortaza, meanwhile, are sitting pretty at the top of the Bangladesh Premier League table with 10 points and a net run rate of +1.332. They will be playing after a break of six days and will be keen to win on their return.

After winning their first five matches, the Strikers lost to the Comilla Victorians by five wickets in their previous match. Sylhet only managed to score 133/7 after losing the toss, and the Victorians chased the target down in 19 overs.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match Details

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers, Match 23, Bangladesh Premier League 2023.

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Tuesday, 01:00 pm IST.

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been an excellent one for batting and bowlers will have very little, if any, room for error. Winning the toss and opting to field first should be the way to go for teams.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 28-degree Celsius mark, with the humidity not on the higher side.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Anamul Haque (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Chaturanga de Silva, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Karim Janat, Kamrul Islam, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Sylhet Strikers

Mohammad Haris, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Imad Wasim, Thisara Perera, Akbar Ali, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Sharifullah, Mohammad Amir, Rubel Hossain

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Match Prediction

Both teams have strong batting lineups. The chasing team is likely to come up trumps in this upcoming match of the 2023 Bangladesh Premier League.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

Fortune Barishal vs Sylhet Strikers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

