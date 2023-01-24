Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 24, Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Khulna Tigers and Dhaka Dominators will face each other in the 24th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Tuesday, January 24. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

The Tigers, captained by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, started their campaign with three losses on the trot. However, having won their last two games, they are well and truly making a move in the points table. They are placed fifth with four points and a net run rate of -0.006.

The Tigers will go into the game after beating the Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets on January 20. Mahmudul Hasan Joy became the Player of the Match for scoring 59 runs off 44 balls and helping his team chase down 158 with four balls to spare.

The Dominators, led by Nasir Hossain, on the other hand, started the tournament with s six-wicket win over the Tigers. But since then, they have lost six consecutive matches and are placed at the bottom of the table with two points and a net run rate of -1.357.

They lost to Imrul Kayes’ Comilla Victorians by 60 runs in their previous match on Monday. After being asked to chase down 165, the Dominators huffed and puffed to 104 for the loss of nine wickets. Naseem Shah was the pick of the bowlers, picking up a four-wicket haul.

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Details:

Match: Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators, Match 24, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 24, 2022, Tuesday, 06.00 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a sporting one in the third phase of the championship. Run-making hasn’t been tough, but bowlers have also got rewards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward.

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Weather Forecast

Playing conditions will be pleasant with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain as of now.

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Probable XIs

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Munim Shahriar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, and Nasum Ahmed.

Dhaka Dominators

Usman Ghani, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mizanur Rahman, Nasir Hossain (c), Ariful Haque, Amir Hamza, Taskin Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Al-Amin Hossain, and Arafat Sunny.

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Match Prediction

Khulna Tigers prefer to chase and it’s evident from their numbers thus far. On the three occasions they had to bat first, they ended up on the losing side. But against Dhaka, that might change as the Dominators’ batters aren’t in great form.

Prediction: Khulna Tigers to win the match.

Khulna Tigers vs Dhaka Dominators Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

