Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 33, Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Fortune Barishal and Khulna Tigers will lock horns in Match No. 33 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Friday, February 3. The Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host the contest.

Barishal, led by Shakib Al Hasan, are handsomely placed second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.632. Another victory would make them the second team after Mashrafe Mortaza’s Sylhet Strikers to qualify for the next round.

They will go into the match after losing to Nasir Hossain’s Dhaka Dominators by five wickets in Sylhet. After being put in to bat first, Barishal racked up a decent score of 156 for eight. Dhaka chased down the target with seven balls to spare.

The Tigers, led by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, on the other hand, are in a must-win position and can’t afford any slip-ups from here on. They are currently on a four-match losing streak and desperately need a victory to get their campaign back on track.

They will go into the game after facing a seven-wicket defeat at the hands of Imrul Kayes’ Comilla Victorians. The Tigers scored 210 on the back of Tamim Iqbal’s 95 and Shai Hope’s unbeaten 91. The Victorians chased down the target with 10 balls left.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Details:

Match: Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers, Match 33, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: February 3, 2023, Friday, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been a tad slower compared to the ones in Chattogram and Sylhet. Hence, an overly high-scoring game may not be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be around the 27-degree Celsius mark throughout the duration of the match. There is no chance of rain for the time being.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Probable XIs

Fortune Barishal

Anamul Haque (wk), Saif Hassan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ibrahim Zadran, Salman Hossain, Karim Janat, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Khaled Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Shai Hope (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali, Mark Deyal, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shafiqul Islam, Amad Butt

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

The Khulna Tigers have a decent chance of winning the game as they are expected to come out firing on all cylinders. Barishal will also be a bit low in confidence after losing to the Dominators.

Prediction: Khulna Tigers to win the match.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

