Bangladesh Premier League 2023, Match 6, Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Chattogram Challengers and Khulna Tigers will lock horns in the sixth game of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 on Monday (January 9) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

The Challengers, captained by Shuvagata Hom, got off to a forgettable start in the BPL, losing to Sylhet Strikers by eight wickets in their opening game. After being put in to bat first, the Challengers only managed 89-9.

Barring Afif Hossain Dhrubo, none of the other batters got a measure of the conditions and the opposition bowling. Afif scored 25 off 23 with three fours. The strikers, in response, chased the target down with 45 balls to spare, with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring an unbeaten 41-ball 43.

Meanwhile, the Tigers, led by Yasir Ali Chowdhury, didn’t get off to the best of starts either. On Saturday, Dhaka Dominators beat them by six wickets. After being put in to bat first, the Tigers huffed and puffed to 113-8 in their 20 overs.

Azam Khan, Yasir Ali and Mohammad Saifuddin got starts but failed to get going. Al-Amin Hossain picked up four wickets for the Dominators. In response, Dhaka chased down the target with five balls to spare, with Nasir Hossain scoring an unbeaten 36. Earlier, he had also picked up two wickets.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Details

Match: Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers, Match 6, Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Date and Time: January 9, 2022; Monday; 06:30 pm IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Pitch Report

The pitch in Dhaka has been an excellent one for batting, especially under the floodlights. A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the preferred option for both teams.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Weather Forecast

There's no chance of rain as of now. The temperature will likely be around the 19-degree Celsius mark and the humidity will be in the 80s.

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Probable XIs

Chattogram Challengers

Afif Hossain, Usman Khan (wk), Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Malinda Pushpakumara, Shuvagata Hom (c), Darwish Rasooli, Mehedi Maruf, Unmukt Chand, Al-Amin, Nihaduzzaman, Mehedi Hasan Rana

Khulna Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Sharjeel Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Yasir Ali (c), Sabbir Rahman, Munim Shahriar, Mohammad Saifuddin, Paul van Meekeren, Nahidul Islam, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction

The Tigers lost their previous game but would be fairly happy with the way they bowled. They could take advantage of the fact that the Challengers’ batting is terribly out of form.

Prediction: Khulna Tigers to win

Chattogram Challengers vs Khulna Tigers Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Get IND vs SL Live Score for the 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for live updates & latest news.

Poll : Tamim Iqbal to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes