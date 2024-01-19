Bangladesh Premier League 2024: Comilla Victorians complete players list ft. Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan

Comilla Victorians are undoubtedly the most successful team in the history of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Having won the title four times out of the seven seasons they have played in, the Victorians have established themselves as a brute force of the competition.

Moreover, after they won the BPL in 2022 and 2023, they will be looking to make a hat-trick this time around. The Victorians will start their campaign against Durdanto Dhaka in the opening match of the tournament on January 19 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

The Victorians retained most of their players, who played for them last season. Litton Das and Mohammad Rizwan are their most likely openers. They also have Rahkeem Cornwall, who can strike the ball a country mile, having shown his skills in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are big names in the world of T20s and their roles are going to play a lot of importance for the Victorians. Zaman Khan and Naseem Shah form a destructive fast-bowling pair. They also have left-armer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury and Mustafizur Rahman, both of whom can deceive batters with change of pace.

Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan have won Afghanistan plenty of matches, but it will be tough for the Victorians to include both in the playing XI. Towhid Hridoy, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Matthew Ford, and Anamul Haque Bijoy also need to step up.

Rishad Hossain will be high on confidence after making his debut for Bangladesh on the tour of New Zealand.

Full squad of Comilla Victorians for BPL 2024

Retentions and direct signings

Litton Das, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Rizwan, Towhid Hridoy, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zaman Khan, Khushdil Shah, Johnson Charles, Noor Ahmad, Naseem Shah, and Rashid Khan.

From draft

Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Rahkeem Cornwall, Matthew Ford, Imrul Kayes, Mushfik Hasan, Anamul Haque

