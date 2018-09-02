Bangladesh Premier League: Major changes set to be introduced in upcoming BPL season

The BPL governing council members conducted a meeting to take major decisions for this year's league

The Bangladesh Premier League governing council members made a few announcements for the upcoming edition of BPL. They were made in a meeting which was held at the BCB headquarters in Mirpur on Saturday.

The major decision that was taken at the meeting was the introduction of DRS from the upcoming season. It was decided that each team will now get a review in every innings. It was also announced that there will be one foreign umpire in every match from now onwards.

The second major decision was taken regarding the retention of players and it was decided that each team can retain up to four players and the list for the same has to be submitted by each franchise within this month. These four can contain up to two foreign players who are not yet registered with any other league around the world.

BPL member secretary Ismail Haider also stated that each team can take two players from outside the draft and the foreigners who have played BPL last time have to be drafted this year.

Also, the commencement of the league has been postponed to January 5. This has been done due to the elections that will be taking place in the country in the month of October.

The final call was taken on the position of the acting chairman of BPL as the former chairman Afzalur Rahman passed away earlier this month. It was decided that Sheikh Shohel will take his seat in this year's edition.

DRS was earlier introduced in this year's Indian Premier League as well after the Board of Control for Cricket in India approved for the same. It proved to be a huge success in the IPL as a lot of wrong decisions were given which were corrected with the help of DRS.