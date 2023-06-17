Bangladesh record biggest Test win of 21st century, crush Afghanistan by 546 runs in Dhaka

Bangladesh registered a massive 546-run victory against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match between the two Asian teams earlier today in Dhaka. With this victory, Litton Das' men have set a new record for the biggest Test win by runs in the 21st century.

The overall record for the biggest Test win by runs belongs to England. Back in 1928, England beat Australia by 675 runs in a Test match hosted by Brisbane. Six years later, Australia beat England by 562 runs at The Oval, which is the second biggest win margin.

Bangladesh broke South Africa's record for the biggest Test win by runs in the 21st century. The Proteas recorded a 492-run win against Australia at Johannesburg in 2018.

It is pertinent to note that this is also the biggest win for any Asian team by runs in Test cricket. Sri Lanka held this record previously for their 465-run win against Bangladesh in January 2009.

Najmul Hossain Shanto's twin centuries helped Bangladesh squash Afghanistan

Four years ago, Afghanistan upset Bangladesh in the first-ever Test match between the two teams. Bangladesh were keen to avenge that defeat in this year's Test match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, and Najmul Hossain Shanto's magnificent batting performances helped the home side record a memorable victory.

Shanto scored 146 runs in the first innings, guiding Bangladesh to a 382-run total. In reply, the entire Afghanistan team managed only 146 runs. Bangladesh scored 425/4 in the second innings before declaration. Shanto top-scored once again with a 124-run knock.

Chasing 662 runs for an improbable victory, the visitors were 115/9 when Zahir Khan copped a blow off Taskin Ahmed's delivery and retired hurt. Notably, Khan was adjudged out twice in the same over bowled by Ahmed, but a DRS and a no-ball saved him before he retired hurt.

