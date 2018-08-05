Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bangladesh's Abu Hider sanctioned on foul language

Momin Mehmood Butt
CONTRIBUTOR
News
88   //    05 Aug 2018, 17:31 IST

Courtesy Getty Images
Courtesy Getty Images

Bangladesh seam bowler, Abu Hider Rony has been handed a 20% fine on his match fees along with a demerit point after he was found guilty of using foul language during the 2nd T20I match against the West Indies that took place on the 4th of August in Lauderhill, Florida.

In a match that Bangladesh eventually won by 12 runs, the 22-year old pacer was found at fault of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support according to which "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match" is to be penalized.

The aforementioned incident took place in the 14th over of West Indian innings. Rony had already been warned by the on-field umpire for using ill-suited language during the match. Windies batsman, Rovman Powell clobbered the pacer for a six and in reply, Rony was seen mouthing inappropriate words and showing his frustration.

Following the conclusion of the match, a hearing was arranged which was presided by Chris Broad, the match referee. The two on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer along with the 3rd and reserve umpires, Gregory Brathwaite and Nigel Duguid laid down the charges on the speedster. Rony acknowledged his wrongdoing and unsportsmanlike attitude during the game and thus no further action was required for a formal hearing to be arranged.

Although, Rony had a decent evening where he remained Bangladesh's most economical bowler: conceding 26 runs in his quota of 4 overs with 11 dots, he would be disappointed with the transgressions he committed that led to these penalties.

By ICC's law, this was a Level 1 offence and such breaches are penalized with a maximum fine of 50% of the match fees as well as one or two demerit points for the player(s) involved. Bangladesh won the match to square the three-match series with the final match to be held on 5th of August on the same venue.

Topics you might be interested in:
West Indies vs Bangladesh West Indies Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Shakib Al Hasan Chris Gayle
Momin Mehmood Butt
CONTRIBUTOR
Computer Science Student | Freelance Advocate | Experienced Content Writer | Cricket Enthusiast | Social Welfare Worker | Travel Devotee
