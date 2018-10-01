Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Exclusive: Bangladesh star Taskin Ahmed is confident of flourishing in Afghanistan Premier League

Saif Hasnat
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Exclusive
146   //    01 Oct 2018, 15:52 IST

Bangladesh v England - 2nd One Day International
Taskin Ahmed is confident to make his mark in the upcoming T20 league.

Bangladesh speedster Taskin Ahmed is confident to flourish in the inaugural edition of Afghanistan Premier League (APL) that is set to be commenced from 5 October in the UAE. Before leaving for UAE, Taskin expressed his confidence while talking exclusively to Sportskeeda on Monday. He will play for Kandahar Knights in this T20 league. 

“I am excited for being selected to play in the APL. After Mashrafe (Mortaza) bhai and Mustafizur, I am the alone pacer to represent Bangladesh in a foreign T20 league. If I get a chance in playing XI, I will try my best to perform. This league comes to me as an opportunity to back to the highest level of cricket. Due to several injuries and off-form, I was out of action for more than 11 months now. I hope APL will be a platform for me to get my confidence back.” Taskin says to Sportskeeda. 

The right-handed pacer started off his career back in 2014 against India. He stunned them, taking five scalps on his debut. But, he has failed to continue his run of form at the international level and despite the brilliant performance, he failed to cement his place in the national team. 

But now, Taskin is confident to keep his downfall behind. He said: “I am out from the international circuit since last 11 months, but APL is like international cricket. Every team of this league is star-stubbed, and it will be broadcasted around the world. So, I think this league is like a big chance to me.”

Taskin represented Bangladesh in the international cricket for the last time during the Nidahas trophy earlier this year. But he failed to impress the selectors and did not make the squad for just-concluded Asia Cup where Bangladesh finished as runners-up while losing a great chance to clinch the trophy beating India in the final. 

Taskin was a part of Bangladesh’s pace-arsenal during their triumph against India back in 2015. The pacer showed his glimpses along with Mashrafe Mortaza, Rubel Hossain and Mutafizur Rahman. When the latter trio are doing well in the international cricket, Taskin is trying to get his old version back. 

“Masrafe Bhai, Rubel Bhai and Mustafizur are doing well. They are like an inspiration to me. I hope to make the national team again and will perform with them. I am eager to play for Bangladesh in every format once again. I am working hard to improve my bowling, trying to make my swing accurate and trying to gain more variation in my bowling.” Taskin concluded. 

The right-handed pacer will fly for the UAE on Wednesday morning. After the APL concludes, Taskin will join the country's most prestigious first-class competition - the National Cricket League, which begins on October 1. 

