Bangladesh SWOT Analysis for Asia Cup 2023 

Bangladesh have started their Asia Cup campaign today against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium in Pallekele. At the time of writing this article, they were 164 all-out in the first innings after opting to bat first. Najmul Shanto top-scored with a fighting 89 off 122 balls. This could still prove to be a tricky run-chase, given Sri Lanka is not known for particularly high-scoring ODIs.

The cricket-crazy nation has been a force to reckon off late in ODI cricket. Since the 2019 World Cup, they have won 27 matches and lost only 13 in the format. Their most significant victory came against India in December 2022, when they won the series 2-1 at home. They beat Ireland in a three-match series at home (2-0) and in England (2-0). However, they lost to England (1-2) and Afghanistan (1-2).

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

On that note, let's analyse their squad for the ongoing Asia Cup.

Strengths: Spin attack

Bangladesh have one of the best spin attacks in world cricket at the moment in the 50-over format. Since the previous World Cup in 2019, they have had the best bowling average for spinners (27.22) among all Test-playing teams featuring in the Asia Cup. Their economy rate (4.60) and strike rate (35.4) records are also better than the other Asian teams.

The likes of Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Miraz are extremely skilful. They can take wickets consistently, while also keeping the run rate under control. Their experience will be valuable for off-spinner Mahedi Hasan, who is playing only his fifth game today.

Weakness: Absence of key players

Bangladesh will be without Tamim Iqbal, pacer Ebadot Hossain and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das. This means that their opening pair will be inexperienced coming into the tournament. The Sri Lankan spinners dismissed Mohammad Naim and Tanzid Hasan within the first eight overs of the ongoing fixture.

Ebadot Hossain also had terrific numbers in the last 12 months - 20 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 23.30, an economy rate of 5.60 and a strike rate of 24.6. The absence of a strike bowler like him will be a cause for concern. Tamim Iqbal is arguably one of the greatest batters in Bangladesh's history, however, a back injury ruled him out of the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, Das is suffering from a viral fever.

Opportunities: Winning a major tournament

Bangladesh have been competitive in major tournaments of late. They were finalists in the previous edition of the ODI Asia Cup, losing a close match against India. They also made it to the final of the 2012 Asia Cup, losing yet another close game to Pakistan. The Tigers were also the semi-finalists in the 2017 Champions Trophy and quarter-finalists in the 2015 World Cup.

However, they are yet to win a major tournament in their entire history. The next three months will be crucial for the team's legacy. Although skipper Shakib had a terrific campaign in 2019, he would also look to win a major trophy to enhance his career.

Threats: Tricky group

Bangladesh are placed with hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. This is a very competitive group, and every game holds massive significance. With all due respect to Nepal, they would not pose a challenge to the likes of Pakistan (who won comfortably yesterday) and India.

After today's game, they will face Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. Both games will be extremely important if they are to qualify for the Super 4 stage. Net run rate might also come into play.