Bangladesh Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Bangladesh U19 team is all set to take on Sri Lanka U19 team from April 26 to May 8. Both sides will lock horns in a six-match ODI series in Colombo at Colts, CCC and SSC grounds.

Bangladesh U19 emerged as the champions of the U19 Asia Cup in 2024, which was held in Dubai. Under Azizul Hakim Tamim’s captaincy, they won two out of three league games to qualify for the semi-final.

Then, they got past the challenge of Pakistan in the semi-final, winning by seven wickets. The final witnessed them securing a 59-run victory over India to win the title. Tamim was the top batter with 240 runs, while Iqbal Hossain Emon (13) took the most wickets for the side. Both players will play a key role in the series as well for the visitors.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka U19 secured three consecutive victories in the U19 Asia Cup to progress to the knockout stage. Interestingly, they managed to win by seven runs against Bangladesh. However, India handed them a decisive loss in the semi-final, chasing down their 173-run total in less than 22 overs.

Although, the team's top batter and bowler are not named for the series, the side will rely on the contributions of skipper Vimath Dinsara (156 runs) and Viran Chamuditha (5 wickets), who did well in the Asian tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the series.

Bangladesh Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, April 26

First Youth ODI, CCC, 9:30 AM

Monday, April 28

Second Youth ODI, CCC, 9:30 AM

Thursday, May 1

Third Youth ODI, Colts, 9:30 AM

Saturday, May 3

Fourth Youth ODI, CCC, 9:30 AM

Monday, May 5

Fifth Youth ODI, SSC, 9:30 AM

Thursday, May 8

Sixth Youth ODI, Colts 9:30 AM

Bangladesh Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Unfortunately, the series will not be telecast or streamed live on any of the TV channels or the platform.

Bangladesh Under-19 tour of Sri Lanka 2025: Full Squads

Sri Lanka U19

Vimath Dinsara (c), Dulnith Sigera, Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kavija Gamage, Kithma Vidanapathirana, Ramiru Perera, Aadham Hilmy, Dinura Damsith, Chamika Heenatigala, Rasith Nimsara, Kugadas Mathulan, Vigneswaran Akash, Tharusha Navodya, Sanuja Ninduwara

Bangladesh U19

Azizul Hakim Tamim (c), Zawad Abrar (vc), Samiun Basir Ratul, Debashis Sarkar Deba, Rizan Hossan, Al Fahad, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Sanjid Mozumder, Saad Islam Razin, Shahriar Ahmed, Md Abdullah Farhan Shahriar

