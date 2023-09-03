Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Bangladesh will square off against Afghanistan in the fourth match of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday (September 3). The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will play host to this exciting Group B encounter.

Bangladesh didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They suffered a loss against Sri Lanka in their opening game.

After electing to bat first, Najmul Hossain Shanto scored 89 but lacked support from the other end as Bangladesh got bundled out on 164 in 42.4 overs. Shakib Al Hasan picked up two wickets and they tried hard but failed to defend the total as the Lankan side chased down the total with five wickets in hand.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, will be playing their first game of the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday. They recently faced Pakistan in a three-match ODI series and were beaten convincingly by a 3-0 margin. The Afghans will hope to bounce back at the Asia Cup 2023.

Hashmatullah Shahidi will continue to lead the Afghan side. Karim Janat is back in the side and it adds solidity to the side.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Match 4, Group B, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 3 2023, Sunday, 3 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium is good for batting. We have seen in the past that the batters enjoy batting here and the bowlers often tend to miss their mark. The spinners, though, will play a key role while bowling here.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Weather Forecast

The conditions will be ideal for a game of cricket in Lahore on Sunday, with temperatures expected to range between 26 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Akhil/Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Prediction

Bangladesh are in a must-win territory and will have to bring out their A-game on Sunday to come out on top against Afghanistan and stay alive in the competition. The Afghans, meanwhile, have got quality players on their side and will be looking to start the competition on a positive note.

Afghanistan look like a well-balanced unit and could beat the Bangla Tigers in their upcoming clash.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this clash of the Asia Cup 2023.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ HotStar

Poll : Rahmanullah Gurbaz to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes