Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2018 - Player Ratings

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Feature
287   //    21 Sep 2018, 10:39 IST

Afghanistan brushed aside Bangladesh in the last group match of the Asia Cup 2018 with a massive 136-run win at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Today, the teams will play against Pakistan and India respectively as we kick-off the Super Four round. 

Choosing to bat first, Afghanistan was jolted initially with two early wickets of Ihsanullah Janat and Rahmat Shah. Opener Mohammad Shahzad then controlled the innings alongside Hasmatullah Shahidi by stitching 51 runs partnership. Bangladesh stormed back in the game with a few quick wickets, but they were blunted by a late assault from Gulbadin Naib and the birthday boy Rashid Khan.

Chasing 255 was always going to be a daunting task for the Bangladeshi batsman, they made it tougher for themselves by opting for an ultra-defensive approach. All the Afghan bowlers maintained pressure and curbed boundaries to stop the run-flow. Bangladesh was eventually shot out for only 119.

Here is how the individuals from both the sides fared.


<p>

Bangladesh

Liton Das - 3/10

Playing in place of Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das failed to score runs at the top. He did a decent job while keeping wickets.

Nazmul Hossain - 2/10

The opener failed to break away from the pressure mounted by the Afghanistan bowlers. Nazmul was the first wicket to fall as he stepped out against Mujeeb Ur Rehman.

Shakib Al Hasan - 9/10

The world-class all-rounder proved his quality as he was both the highest wicket-taker (4/42) and the highest run-scorer (32 runs) for Bangladesh yesterday. 

Mominul Haque - 2/10

Making his return to the Bangladeshi side, Mominul failed to make the most of the opportunity and was out for only 9 runs.

Mohammad Mithun - 1/10

Mithun misjudged the line of the ball and dragged it back on his stumps with only two runs to his name.

Mahmudullah - 5/10

It was the pair of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah that kept the Bangladeshi hopes alive in the chase. Mahmudullah was positive and he struck the first two boundaries of the chase in his 27 run knock. 

Mosaddek Hossain - 4/10

Mosaddek was the last man standing while all his teammates perished from the other end. He bowled four overs without conceding too many runs as well.

Mehidy Hasan - 3/10

Mehidy bowled eight overs, conceding only 21 runs but could not pick a wicket. With the bat, he was disappointing. 

Mashrafe Mortaza - 1/10

The Bangladeshi captain had a nightmarish outing. He was clobbered to all places as Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib dominated him. Mortaza was out for zero when he came out to bat.

Abu Hider - 7/10

The debutant left-arm bowler was the shining light for Bangladesh in this match. His two early strikes pushed Afghanistan onto the backfoot and provided Bangladesh the advantage.

Rubel Hossain - 4/10

Rubel snared the key wicket of Hashmatullah Shahidi thus igniting Bangladeshi hopes, but did nothing of note apart from that.

