Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Bangladesh and Afghanistan will lock horns in a two-match T20I series, starting on March 3, Thursday, at the Sher-e Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh are coming into this series after the successful completion of their three-match ODI series. They sealed it 2-1 and will be looking to create a similar impact going into the T20I series. Many BPL stars will be getting a chance in the T20I series and will be eager to showcase their talent.

Bangladesh have failed to have a winning momentum in the T20I format in recent times. Their most recent T20I series was against Pakistan at home in November 2021, which they lost 0-3. The Bangla Tigers would look to bounce back in this two-match series.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, are playing T20I cricket after a gap of one year. Their last series was against Zimbabwe in March 2021. The Afghans defeated Zimbabwe 3-0 and are looking good with a balanced squad this time around.

Head-to-head record: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan in T20Is

In their seven meetings in T20I cricket, Afghanistan have won on four occasions while Bangladesh have sealed just two contests. One encounter ended in a tie.

The last time the two sides met was in September 2019 when the game ended without a result.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: March 3

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 2:30 PM

2nd T20I: March 5

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 2:30 PM

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2022: Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I series:

India: Fan Code

Bangladesh: Rabbitholebd Sports

UK: Rabbitholebd Sports

USA and Canada: Willow TV

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I Series 2022: Squads

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Md Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

Afghanistan

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi (C), Afsar Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Darwish Rasooli, Farid Ahmad Malik, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Mujib ur Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Nijat Masoud, Qais Ahmad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rashid Khan, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Usman Ghani

