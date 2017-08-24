Bangladesh vs Australia 2017: 5 key players for the visitors

Who are Australia's five key players?

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 21:47 IST

Wade will have to deliver with the bat as well as with the wicket-keeping gloves

Australia are once again back in their most unsuccessful territory, the Indian sub-continent, but this time they are facing a relatively easy challenge in the form of Bangladesh. After unsuccessful campaigns against Sri Lanka and India, the pressure is mounting on Steve Smith and Co.

Given the current form of both teams, the Test series against Bangladesh looks anything but a cakewalk for the Aussies. The threat of spin is looming large but the biggest concern for the visitors is to assemble their best playing eleven which will guarantee them a Test win.

Here we talk about the five key players on whom Australia's fate depends on. Performance of these players will determine the result of the series as they all are potential match-winners.

#5. Matthew Wade

On sub-continent pitches, turn is in abundance and hence the ball misbehaves quite a lot. On such tracks, the role of the wicket-keeper is crucial as he has to deal with sharp edges and stumping chances more often than in foreign conditions.

Matthew Wade's performance as the wicket-keeper of Australia will have a massive impact on the amount of success their spinners will achieve. He will have to support the spinners by converting the half-chances into wickets and by keeping the batsmen stuck in the crease.

Along with the wicketkeeping role, Wade is also an essential cog in Australia's batting-line up. The left-hander plays in the lower-order and has the responsibility of pushing the innings by working with the tail-enders.

In the past, runs from the lower-order have proved decisive in sub-continent Tests and Australia will be hoping that Wade comes good in the series.