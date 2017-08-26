Bangladesh vs Australia 2017: 5 reasons why Bangladesh can humble Australia

Here's why Bangladesh can upset Australia...

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 26 Aug 2017, 11:38 IST

Bangladesh will be looking to continue their good form at home

We are only a day away before the first of the two Tests at Dhaka takes place between hosts Bangladesh and Australia. This will be Australia’s first series in Bangladesh since 2011 and also the first Test series between Australia and Bangladesh since 2006.

Last time both these teams met, Australia won the series 2-0. However, it wasn’t an easy journey for them as Bangladesh gave them a tough fight in the first Test at Fatullah. Australia comprehensively won the second Test at Chittagong by an innings and 80 runs, though.

This time, Australia will definitely be the overwhelming favourites but Bangladesh Cricket has evolved a lot over the years and should definitely not be taken lightly because the former minnows are now more than a challenge to the most powerful cricket teams of the world.

Here are five reasons why Bangladesh can beat Australia in the Test series.

#5 Home advantage

In the past couple of years, Bangladesh have established themselves to be just as good as the other “Big Guns” in ODI and T20 cricket. Even in Tests, Bangladesh’s performance has been pretty decent, especially at home.

In the last four years, Bangladesh have lost only 3 out of 14 home Test matches, winning four and drawing the other 7. Bangladesh’s four Test wins include a whitewash against Zimbabwe in 2014 and a memorable 108-run win against England at Chittagong last year.

Besides, Australia’s performances in Asia haven’t been very impressive lately as they have won only two Tests in the continent over the last 9 years. The Aussies also haven’t visited Bangladesh since 2011 and the team has changed a lot since then, so Bangladesh will be banking on home advantage to perform strongly against the men from down under.