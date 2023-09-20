Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

In the build of the high-octane ODI World Cup, Bangladesh will host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series starting September 21. All matches will be played at Shere Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Bangladesh have rested their main players for the series as a precautionary measure just before the commencement of the marquee event. Litton Das will be leading the side in the series. Meanwhile, New Zealand announced Lockie Ferguson as the captain. The visitors will also feature a second-string team, with Kane Williamson the notable player missing.

Bangladesh were comprehensively outplayed in the recently concluded Asia Cup. They lost to Sri Lanka and Pakistan and were eliminated from the competition. However, they can draw comfort from the fact that they managed to beat India in their last ODI match in the tournament.

Before the Asia Cup, they lost a closely contested ODI series against Afghanistan in July this year.

New Zealand have blown hot and cold in their last five ODI fixtures. The Blackcaps toured the UK for a four-match ODI series against England earlier this month. They started on a promising note by winning the first game by a margin of eight wickets. However, things quickly went downhill as the Blackcaps suffered three back-to-back.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Head to Head in ODI:

Bangladesh and New Zealand have locked horns with each other on 38 occasions in ODI cricket. Out of those 38 games, New Zealand has emerged victorious 28 times whereas Bangladesh has won 10 times.

New Zealand maintains an impressive record against Bangladesh across all three formats, especially in ODI format. That said, Bangladesh has a very impressive record at home against touring teams.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Thursday, September 21

1st ODI - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 1:30 PM

Saturday, September 23

2nd ODI - Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 1:30 PM

Tuesday, September 26

3rd ODI- Bangladesh vs New Zealand, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 1:30 PM

Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

For Indian viewers, the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand can be viewed on the Fancode app and website. For viewers around the world, below is the list of channels/websites they can explore:

Australia

Live telecast: Fox Sports

Live streaming: Foxtel

United Kingdom

Live telecast: BT Sport

Live streaming: SkyGo app

New Zealand

Live telecast: Sky NZ

Live streaming: SkyGo app

Bangladesh

Live streaming & telecast: T Sports

Bangladesh vs New Zealand ODI Series 2023: Full Squads

Bangladesh

Litton Das (C), Anamul Haque, Khaled Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy, Zakir Hasan

New Zealand

Lockie Ferguson (C), Finn Allen(wk), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver(wk), Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young