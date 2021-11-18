Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh is set to host Pakistan in a multi-format series. The tour comprises of three-match T20I series followed by a two-match Test series. The T20I series kicks off on November 19 in Dhaka. The Shere Bangla National Stadium will host the first game of the series.

Bangladesh will be led by Mahmudullah. They have made a couple of changes to their squad which took part in the 2021 T20 World Cup. Shakib Al Hasan misses out after suffering from a hamstring injury. Mushfiqur Rahim has been rested for the T20I series. The Tigers will be keen to be at their best against a strong Pakistan’s side.

Bangladesh competed in the first round in the T20 World Cup and qualified for the Super 12s. What followed was a disappointing show from them as they failed to win a single game in the Super 12 stage. They have been fantastic at home in the shortest format and will look to keep improving their record.

Pakistan started in the T20 World Cup as favourites. They had a sensational start to the competition and qualified for the semi-finals without losing a single game. They outplayed the likes of India, New Zealand in the group stages.

They faced Australia in the semi-final and suffered a heart-breaking loss as Matthew Wade played a brilliant cameo to steer Australia to the final. They will be eager to turn the tables around in the series against Bangladesh.

Babar Azam will continue to lead Pakistan. They have included pacer Shahnawaz Dahani and spinner Usman Qadir in the squad and fans might see them get an opportunity in the T20I series. They will be wary of the Bangladesh challenge and will look to keep their best foot forward in the opening game of the series.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st T20I, Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series

Date and Time: November 19 2021, Friday, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Shere Bangla National Stadium is slow in nature. The batters need to be patient at the start of their innings and can play their strokes more freely once set. The spinners will play a major role on this surface.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Dhaka is expected to range between 20 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Mahmudullah will continue to lead the side in the shortest format. He will be eager for a much-improved performance from his side in the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan.

Probable XI

Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan

Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan in the upcoming T20I series. Pakistan has got a formidable batting lineup and will be looking to be at their best in the opening game of the series.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Bangladesh has a brilliant record at home in the shortest format in recent times. Pakistan had a fantastic run in the 2021 T20 World Cup and the upcoming T20I series promises to be a cracking one.

Pakistan looks like a well-settled unit and fans expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter

Bangladesh vs Pakistan live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan to score 25+ runs each? Yes No 2 votes so far