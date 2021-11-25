Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in a two-match Test series at home. The first Test begins on November 26 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The Test series is part of the World Test Championship and crucial points are up for grabs for both sides.

After Bangladesh suffered a loss in the T20I series, it’s a quick turnaround for them. They will be hoping for a change in fortunes in the longest format. Mominul Haque has been handed the responsibility of leading this side. Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the Test series as new scans revealed another fracture in the already injured thumb.

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in the squad after missing out on the T20I series after failing to recover from a hamstring injury. His fitness will be assessed ahead of the game. It remains to be seen how the hosts will bounce back in the home series. They have a good record at home and will be hoping to put their best foot forward in the first Test.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has been on a roll in recent times. Having clean-swept the T20I series, they will be riding with confidence and will look to carry winning momentum into the Test series. Babar Azam will continue to lead the side across formats and will be eager to kick start the WTC cycle on a winning note.

The likes of Azhar Ali, Abid Ali, Fawad Alam and Babar Azam form a formidable batting lineup. The bowling department comprises Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah, who have been good in the longest format for the Asian side and will be hoping to be at their best in the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 1st Test, Bangladesh vs Pakistan Test series

Date and Time: November 26th, Friday, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium is slow in nature. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat but the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses, assisting spinners. Expect the spinners from both sides to play a major role.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Chattogram is expected to range between 18 and 29 degrees Celsius. There will be a cloud cover over the next four days but nothing alarming.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque will be leading the side in the Test series. They have got some promising players in their squad and they will be hoping to grab any opportunity that comes their way.

Probable XI

Shadnam Islam, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan

Pakistan

Pakistan kicks off their World Test Championship 2023 with a series against Bangladesh in the Bangla Tigers' den. They will be wary of the hosts and will be need to be at their best throughout the series. Babar Azam will be eager to lead the side by example.

Probable XI

Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah,

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Both sides have been very good in sub-continent conditions off late and the upcoming Test series promises to be a cracking one. There are match-winners on both sides and we can expect a very good contest between the bat and ball over the next five days.

Pakistan look a well-settled unit and expect them to kick off the Test series with a win.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Babar Azam to score a hundred? Yes No 0 votes so far