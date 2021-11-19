Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The second match of a three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will be played on Saturday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Pakistan lead the series 1-0, so the hosts need a win to keep the series alive.

The first game of the series was a close-fought contest. Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss. and opted to bat first. They didn’t have the best of starts, as the Pakistan bowlers bowled brilliantly. Decent contributions from the lower-order batters helped Bangladesh post 127 runs on the board. Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors, picking up three wickets.

It was a tricky chase for Pakistan, with both openers departing early. Fakhar Zaman coming in at No.3, led the recovery, but the required run-rate kept on climbing.

Pakistan required something special to get across the line, and it was the lower-order batters who did the job of sealing the team's victory. Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz played brilliant knocks to help Pakistan chase down the total with four deliveries to spare.

The win will boost their confidence, and they will look to seal the series with a game to go. Bangladesh, meanwhile, need to play better to keep the series alive.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I, Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I series.

Date and Time: November 20th 2021, Saturday, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is slow in nature. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, but the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses. Spinners should continue to play a key role on this surface.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides on Saturday. The temperature in Dhaka on matchday is expected to range between 21 and 31 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

It was a poor performance from the batters in the first game, as they could only score 127 runs in their allotted twenty overs, losing seven wickets. Afif Hossain top-scored with 36. Taskin Ahmed picked up two wickets for Bangladesh. But the other bowlers failed to hold their nerves as Bangladesh lost the game by four wickets.

Probable XI

Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Aminul Islam, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan

The bowlers set up things nicely for Pakistan in the first game, restricting Bangladesh to 127 runs in their allotted twenty overs. Hasan Ali picked up three wickets, while Mohammad Wasim Jr. picked up two. Fakhar Zaman and Khushdil Shah both scored 34, helping Pakistan get off to a winning start in the three-match series.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction

The first game of the T20I series was a close-fought contest, but Pakistan managed to held their nerves to emerge triumphant. The hosts will now look to bounce back in the series.

However, the visitors look a well-settled unit, so expect them to seal the series on Saturday with a game to go.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this game.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

