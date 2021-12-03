Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh will face Pakistan in the second and final Test of the two-match series on Saturday. Pakistan won the first Test by eight wickets and will be looking to seal the series with another victory.

Bangladesh scored a total of 330 runs batting first and then went on to restrict Pakistan to 286 runs to take a 44-run lead in the first innings. However, Pakistan's bowlers bounced back by bundling Bangladesh out for 157 runs in the second innings.

Chasing the target, the Pakistani batters applied themselves well and completed the chase with eight wickets in hand.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: 2nd Test, Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh 2021

Date and Time: December 4, 2021, Saturday, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla Stadium is traditionally a slow surface with a lot of purchase for spinners. It should only get slower as the game progresses.

The team winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

While there might be cloud cover during all five days of the Test match, there is a possibility of rain between Day 2 and Day 4. Temperatures are expected to range between 21 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed are set to return to the playing XI in the second Test.

Opener Saif Hasan, who is suffering from typhoid, is set to miss out. In his absence, Mahmudul Hasan Joy is likely to partner Shadman Islam at the top of the order for Bangladesh.

Probable XI: Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mominul Haque (C), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nurul Hasan.

Pakistan

Pakistan entrusted youngster Abdullah Shafique in the first Test and he repaid the faith with twin half-centuries in two innings.

His opening partner Abid Ali was in red-hot form as well, scoring a century along with a half-century in the last game. Pakistan are likely to retain the same playing XI.

Probable XI: Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (C), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Nauman Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Bangladesh will be boosted by the return of their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. However, they are over-reliant on their spinners which might prove to be their downfall.

Pakistan have a strong batting unit to negate the spin threat from Bangladesh.

Prediction: Pakistan are expected to win this Test match.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar