Bangladesh vs Pakistan Prediction: Who will win today's 2nd T20I match?

Pakistan had to work hard in the series opener against Bangladesh, but they eventually got over the line in the final over with four wickets to spare. The game was a welcome return to winning ways following their harrowing loss in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup, only sweetened by the fact that the villian of that match - Hasan Ali - ended up with a three-wicket haul and the Player of the Match award.

However, the first T20I was also a clear indication that things are only going to get tougher for Pakistan against a Bangladesh outfit that is lethal at home. Despite being on the ropes at 15/3, with the inexperienced openers contributing only a combined seven runs, the Tigers put up a fighting 127-run total on the back of lower-order contributions from Nurul Hasan and Mahedi Hasan.

After Pakistan's in-form openers were dismissed early, Bangladesh quickly tightened the noose. However, a poor over from experienced pacer Mustafizur Rahman turned the tide, leaving Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz to polish off the chase after Khushdil Shah came up with a notable contribution.

With the three-match series on the line, Bangladesh will look to put up another fight and upset the favorites with their superior understanding of the conditions in Dhaka. Pakistan, meanwhile, will look to seal the series before resting some players in the wake of what has been a grueling cricket season.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd T20I: Babar Azam's men eye series victory in Dhaka

At venues where the pitches have been slow and sticky, the Tigers have bowled exceptionally restrictive lines and lengths to keep their opposition at bay. Can their opening bowlers contain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan once again? Azam and Rizwan have been two of the most prolific batters this calendar year, and the powerplay is still one of the easiest phases for run-scoring.

Can Pakistan go where Australia and New Zealand couldn't in Bangladesh? The Men in Green might welcome Shaheen Shah Afridi back into the playing XI, with the left-arm pacer rested for the previous game. Mohammad Wasim gave a good account of himself in the first T20I, and Afridi's pace partner Haris Rauf might be the one to be given a rest this time around.

Nevertheless, Pakistan will be confident of making the most of the few opportunities they get against Bangladesh. They played out the home spinners fairly effectively in the last game, and with a few players in the middle order due a good knock, they will back themselves to put up big totals. On the other hand, Bangladesh's top-order batters are still very raw in international cricket and might not be able to adjust to the potency of the Pakistan bowling attack very quickly.

A close game is on the cards in Dhaka, especially with the toss not expected to play as big a role as it did in the T20 World Cup. On paper, Pakistan - who are in an admirable run of T20I form and aren't orchestrating a rebuild like their opponents - start as the favorites.

Prediction: Pakistan to win the 2nd T20I against Bangladesh

