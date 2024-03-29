Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Live Streaming Details

The second Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will start on Saturday, March 30, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Sri Lanka had a massive victory over Bangladesh in the first Test by 328 runs. Bangladesh had elected to bowl after winning the toss and bowled Sri Lanka out for 280 in the first innings. Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both scored centuries. Khaled Ahmed and Nahid Rana took three wickets each for Bangladesh.

None of the Bangladeshi batters managed to cross the 50-run mark in their first innings. They were bundled out for just 188, giving Sri Lanka a lead of 92. Vishwa Fernando was the most successful bowler for the Sri Lankans in the first innings with four wickets.

Both de Silva and Mendis had another great outing in the second innings and brought up their second century of the match. Mendis made 164, while de Silva scored 108. Sri Lanka posted a total of 418 in the second innings. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of the bowlers with four for 74.

Mominul Haque top-scored with 87 for Bangladesh in their second innings but didn’t get any support from the other end. They were knocked over for just 182. Kasun Rajitha took a fifer for Sri Lanka. Skipper De Silva won the Player of the Match award for his fine batting performance.

Rajitha will not be available for selection in the second Test. He sustained an injury to his left upper back and will return home to start rehabilitation work. Asitha Fernando has joined the Sri Lankan squad as a replacement for Rajitha.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, second Test, Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh 2024

Date and Time: March 30, 2024 - April 3, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Head-to-Head

The two Asian teams have squared off in 25 Test matches so far. Bangladesh have managed just a single win over Sri Lanka. That victory came in Colombo in 2017. Sri Lanka have dominated Bangladesh in this format of the game with 19 wins in 25 matches, with the other five ending in a draw.

Matches Played: 25

Bangladesh: 1

Sri Lanka: 19

Draw: 5

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram will be hosting a Test match for the first time since 2022. The stadium has hosted a total of 23 Test matches so far. Bangladesh last won a Test match here in 2018.

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have played a total of five matches at this venue. The last three matches here between the two teams have ended in a draw. Sri Lanka last won a Test match in Chattogram back in 2009.

The surface here is likley to suit the batters throughout the match. However, the spinners might come into play as the match progresses. The average first innings score here in the last five Test matches has been 381.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Weather Report

The weather is expected to remain constant throughout the match, with temperatures likely to be over 30 degrees Celsius. Cloud cover is expected on all five days of the Test.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Litton Das (wk), Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Sri Lanka have been on a different level against Bangladesh in Test matches. They dominated Bangladesh in all departments in the first match. The conditions in the second match are expected to to be similar to that of the first. Hence, Sri Lanka have a higher chance of winning this match.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!