Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI: Probable Playing XIs

Nishant Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 6 // 19 Oct 2018, 23:02 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim will have a big role to play in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal.

Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a 3-match ODI series which will be the sixteenth bilateral ODI series between the two countries. The first match of the series is scheduled to be held on the 21st of October at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Despite the absence of the star-studded duo of Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh team will be high on confidence given their performance in recently concluded Asia Cup. On the other hand, Zimbabwe is having a terrible run in ODIs in recent times. Pakistan thrashed them 5-0 at their home earlier this year.

In their last series too, South Africa whitewashed them by 3-0. Overall, they have lost 17 out of 23 games played in 2018. Here are the predicted playing XIs of both the teams for the first game.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh will be playing without the services of their two star players - Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal. In the absence of Tamim, Nazmul Hossain Shanto is likely to open the innings along with Liton Das. Liton scored a brilliant century against India in the Asia Cup final and will be a key player for the hosts in this series.

Mushfiqur Rahim will have the responsibility to anchor the innings during middle-overs. Apart from him, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah and Imrul Kayes will form the Bangladesh middle-order batting line-up.

In the bowling department, skipper Mashrafe Mortaza along with Mustafizur Rahman and Rubel Hossain will form the pace-trio while Mehidy Hasan and Nazmul Islam are likely to handle the spin

Expected Playing XI:

Liton Das, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam

Zimbabwe

Tendai Chatara will be crucial for Zimbabwe in this match.

Captain Hamilton Masakadza and Soloman Mire opened the innings for Zimbabwe against South Africa and are likely to assume the same role against Bangladesh. The middle-order will consist of the likes of Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor and Sean Williams.

Though the trio failed to impress against Proteas, Bangladesh would be well aware of their abilities. A big boost for visitors will be Sikandar Raza's return to the squad.

Tendai Chatara was outstanding against South Africa in the previous series and will be happy to deliver the same kind of performance against the Bangla Tigers. Donald Tiripano and Brandon Mavuta will also be making it to the playing XI courtesy to their impressive bowling performances in the last series.

Expected Playing XI:

Hamilton Masakadza (c), Soloman Mire, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Peter Moor, Elton Chigumbura, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara