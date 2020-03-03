Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020, 2nd ODI: Tamim Iqbal breaks the record of highest individual ODI score by a Bangladesh batsman

Tamim Iqbal dismantled the Zimbabwean bowling attack in Sylhet

What's the story?

Bangladeshi opener Tamim Iqbal broke his own record of the highest individual score by a Bangladesh batsman in ODI cricket courtesy of his inning of 158 runs against Zimbabwe. Iqbal decimated the opposition bowlers with his onslaught at the Sylhet International Stadium as he powered the home side to a score of 322 runs in the first inning.

The background

Although Bangladesh have taken giant strides in the 50-over format, only one batsman from the nation has been able to exceed the 150-run mark in an ODI match. Tamim Iqbal had achieved this feat against Zimbabwe way back in 2009 when he played a knock of 154 runs at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

11 years later, the left-handed batsman has shattered his own record against the same rival in Sylhet.

The heart of the matter

✅ Highest ODI total for 🇧🇩 against 🇿🇼

✅ Highest individual ODI innings for 🇧🇩



Records fall as Bangladesh post 322/8, with Tamim Iqbal scoring 158 🎉 #BANvZIM pic.twitter.com/CoFCC5qpPK — ICC (@ICC) March 3, 2020

Iqbal had been suffering from poor form heading into this contest. However, he owned the Zimbabwean bowlers in this match. He slammed 20 fours and three sixes in his 136-ball knock to guide Bangladesh to their highest total in an ODI match against Zimbabwe.

The Bangladeshi opener was responsible for two run-outs at the start of the innings. Hence, he had the responsibility of rescuing his team from that situation. He first settled down in the middle and avoided taking the aerial route but he switched gears after crossing the 100-run landmark.

Iqbal took only 26 deliveries to race from 100 to 150 as he took the game away from Zimbabwe.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if Zimbabwe can chase down this mammoth total to keep the series alive. Bangladesh will look to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series with a thumping win.

You can follow the live coverage of Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI right here.