Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020, 3rd ODI | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Tamim Iqbal destroyed Zimbabwe in the second ODI

After taking an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series, hosts Bangladesh will try to inflict a whitewash over Zimbabwe and continue their good form in 50-over cricket. Although Bangladesh crushed the visitors in the first ODI, Donald Tiripano and co. gave them a scare in the second game as they almost pulled off a memorable run chase.

Given the high-scoring second ODI that took place in Sylhet, one can expect an exciting match on the cards in the final ODI. Tamim Iqbal made a roaring return to form as he shattered the record of the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batsman in ODI cricket, and the left-handed batsman will look to replicate the same performance once again.

Mohammad Mithun has also impressed with his quick cameos and will hold the key lower down the order while Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a fifty in the last match, has been rested for this game and will in all likelihood be replaced by Afif Hossain. Besides, Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down as Bangladesh's captain and it will be interesting to see who will lead the side.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be very happy with the way their middle order performed in the second match. The trio of Wesley Medhvere, Sikandar Raza and Tiripano scored a fifty each, however, the visitors fell short of the target by just 4 runs. Sean Williams will hope that his men end the series on a winning note.

Here is all you need to know about this match.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match details

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Sylhet

Date: 6 March 2020

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano and Chris Mpofu.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network.

Live stream details

The live stream for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be available on Hotstar.com.