×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020, 3rd ODI | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Vinay Chhabria
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 05 Mar 2020, 15:05 IST

Tamim Iqbal destroyed Zimbabwe in the second ODI
Tamim Iqbal destroyed Zimbabwe in the second ODI

After taking an unassailable lead in the three-match ODI series, hosts Bangladesh will try to inflict a whitewash over Zimbabwe and continue their good form in 50-over cricket. Although Bangladesh crushed the visitors in the first ODI, Donald Tiripano and co. gave them a scare in the second game as they almost pulled off a memorable run chase.

Given the high-scoring second ODI that took place in Sylhet, one can expect an exciting match on the cards in the final ODI. Tamim Iqbal made a roaring return to form as he shattered the record of the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batsman in ODI cricket, and the left-handed batsman will look to replicate the same performance once again.

Mohammad Mithun has also impressed with his quick cameos and will hold the key lower down the order while Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a fifty in the last match, has been rested for this game and will in all likelihood be replaced by Afif Hossain. Besides, Mashrafe Mortaza stepped down as Bangladesh's captain and it will be interesting to see who will lead the side.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe will be very happy with the way their middle order performed in the second match. The trio of Wesley Medhvere, Sikandar Raza and Tiripano scored a fifty each, however, the visitors fell short of the target by just 4 runs. Sean Williams will hope that his men end the series on a winning note.


Here is all you need to know about this match.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match details

Venue: Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Sylhet

Date: 6 March 2020

Time: 2:00 PM IST

Predicted XIs

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Mithun (wk), Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

Zimbabwe: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Carl Mumba, Donald Tiripano and Chris Mpofu.

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Bangladesh v Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network.

Live stream details

The live stream for Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI will be available on Hotstar.com.

Published 05 Mar 2020, 15:05 IST
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 Bangladesh Cricket Team Zimbabwe Cricket Tamim Iqbal Donald Tiripano
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Only Test | Sat, 22 Feb
ZIM 265/10 & 189/10
BAN 560/6
Bangladesh won by an innings and 106 runs
ZIM VS BAN live score
1st ODI | Sun, 01 Mar
BAN 321/6 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 152/10 (39.1 ov)
Bangladesh won by 169 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
2nd ODI | Tue, 03 Mar
BAN 322/8 (50.0 ov)
ZIM 318/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 4 runs
BAN VS ZIM live score
3rd ODI | Tomorrow, 01:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
1st T20I | Mon, 09 Mar, 05:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
2nd T20I | Wed, 11 Mar, 05:30 PM
Bangladesh
Zimbabwe
BAN VS ZIM preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us