Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020: Mushfiqur Rahim becomes Bangladesh's leading run-scorer in Tests

Mushfiqur Rahim is now the leading run-scorer for Bangladesh in Tests, going past Tamim Iqbal

Mushfiqur Rahim became the leading run-scorer in Tests for Bangladesh during the one-off Test between the hosts and Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Rahim scored his third career double-century which helped Bangladesh post a mammoth total of 560-6 in the first innings.

The 32-year-old has now scored 4,413 runs in 70 Tests, going past Tamim Iqbal who has scored 4,405 runs in 60 Tests. Suspended Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan has scored 3,862 runs in 56 Tests while former Bangladesh skipper Habibul Bashar occupies the fourth spot with 3026 runs.

Bangladesh were dealt a huge blow when Shakib al Hasan was hit with a one-year suspension. This made Mushfique Rahim's role as a batsman even more crucial and he seems to have embraced the added responsibility. Moreover, his decision to give up the wicketkeeping gloves in order to prolong his career as a batsman also seems to be bearing fruit.

“It was a difficult decision to make, of course. Playing only as a batsman is always pressure. But at the same time, I can say that the decision is helping me in my batting which can benefit me more in the future," Rahim said after the end of the day's play.

Rahim's masterful innings helped Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs and he was adjudged the Man of the Match for his exploits.