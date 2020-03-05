×
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020: Mushfiqur Rahim recalled as Bangladesh announce T20I squad

Sayantan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 05 Mar 2020, 19:47 IST

Mushfiqur Rahim
Mushfiqur Rahim


In-form wicket-keeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been recalled as Bangladesh named their squad for the two-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Uncapped left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been picked in the squad, following his good show in the Bangladesh Premier League.

Nasum represented Chattogram Challengers, picking six wickets in 13 games. All-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin, too, makes a comeback in the team, as he along with Rahim missed the three-match T20I series in Pakistan at the start of the year.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Mithun and Rubel Hossain were dropped from the squad, while Najmul Hossain Shanto has been ruled out due to a finger injury. The Tigers comprehensively beat Zimbabwe in the first ODI, while managing to snatch a late win in the second game to go 2-0 up in the three match series. The T20Is will be played on March 9 and 11 respectively at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Bangladesh chief selector Minhajul Abedin said,




"We had to offload Mithun and Rubel as we included Mushfiq and Saifuddin. Shanto is out injured."

Bangladesh squad for the T20Is:

Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mohamamd Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed

Published 05 Mar 2020, 19:47 IST
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 Bangladesh Cricket Team Zimbabwe Cricket Tamim Iqbal Mushfiqur Rahim T20
