Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2025 Test series: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch history and Test records

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will play host to the first Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, starting on April 20. The game will begin at 10 am Local Time (9.30 am IST).
It is the first game of a two-match series. Bangladesh will try to gain some momentum in the Test format ahead of the new World Test Championship cycle. Meanwhile, Zimbabwe will try to end their three-match losing streak in Tests against Bangladesh.
Here's a look at the pitch history of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium ahead of the first Test of the series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Test records
Sylhet has hosted only three Tests so far. Bangladesh have a 1-2 win-loss record in Test matches played at this stadium. Not a single Test has ended in a draw on this ground.
Here's a look at some important stats to know from the previous Tests played at this venue:
Test matches played: 3
Won by teams batting first: 3
Won by teams batting second: 0
Highest individual score: 164 - Kamindu Mendis (SL) vs Bangladesh, 2024
Best bowling figures (innings): 6/75 - Taijul Islam (BAN) vs New Zealand, 2023
Best bowling figures (match): 11/170 - Taijul Islam (BAN) vs Zimbabwe, 2018
Highest team total: 418 - Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, 2024
Lowest team total: 143 - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 2018
Average first innings score: 291.
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report
The pitch report will be broadcast live from the Sylhet International Stadium before the toss happens. Teams batting first have never lost a Test in Sylhet, which is why the captain winning the toss may prefer batting first.
Batters and spinners have achieved success in the previous Tests played here. Fans should expect a similar batter and spinner-friendly track.
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium last Test
Sri Lanka crushed Bangladesh by 328 runs in the last Test match played at this stadium back in March 2024. The visitors scored 280 in the first innings. In response, Bangladesh scored 188 and then conceded 418 in Sri Lanka's second innings.
Chasing 511, Bangladesh lost all their wickets for 182, losing by 328 runs. Here is the match summary:
Brief scores: Sri Lanka 280 (Dhanajaya de Silva 102, Khaled Ahmed 3/72) & 418 (Kamindu Mendis 164, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/74) beat Bangladesh 188 (Taijul Islam 47, Vishwa Fernando 4/48) & 182 (Mominul Haque 87*, Kasun Rajitha 5/56) by 328 runs.
