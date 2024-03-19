Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Australia Women will tour Bangladesh to play three ODIs and T20Is. This will mark the first-ever bilateral series between the two teams. The ODI series will be a part of the ICC Women's Championship. Australia are in first place with 10 wins in 15 matches, while Bangladesh are ranked seventh with just four wins in 15 games.

The first match of the ODI series is scheduled to be played on Thursday, March 21. The second match will be played on Sunday, March 24. The series will conclude with the third match on Wednesday, March 27. All three matches will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Bangladesh last played an ODI series against South Africa in December last year. They defeated the Proteas Women in the first game of the three-match series by 119 runs. South Africa bounced back with two consecutive wins to seal the series.

Australia also played their last ODI series against South Africa in February this year. Australia won the three-match series by a 2-1 margin.

Darice Brown has been ruled out of the series due to a navicular stress injury in her left foot. She has been replaced by Grace Harris. Harris was previously a part of the T20I series only. Heather Graham, who was picked as a stand-by player, has also been ruled out of the series.

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women Head to Head in ODI

Bangladesh Women and Australia Women have played a single ODI so far, which was at the ODI World Cup in 2022. Australia chased down the target of 136 runs in 32.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

Matches Played: 1

Bangladesh Women Won: 0

Australia Women Won: 1

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, March 21

Match 1 - Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, 9:00 AM

Sunday, March 24

Match 2 - Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, 9:00 AM

Wednesday, March 27

Match 3 - Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women, 9:00 AM

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video India (India)

TNT Sports and Discovery+ App (UK)

Television New Zealand’s Channel 1 (New Zealand)

Bangladesh Women vs Australia Women ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

Bangladesh Women

Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorifa Khatun, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Farzana Lisa (wk), Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun

Australia Women

Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Grace Harris, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Beth Mooney (wk), Alana King, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

