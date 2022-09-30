Women's Asia Cup T20 2022, Match 1, Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 kicks off on October 1. Sylhet in Bangladesh will host all the games of the competition, with games scheduled to take place at two venues, namely, Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium and Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

A total of seven teams will compete for the trophy. Each team plays six games, with the top four sides qualifying for the semi-finals. The final is scheduled to take place on October 15.

The opening game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 sees hosts Bangladesh Women lock horns with Thailand Women at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Bangladesh Women are coming off a successful campaign in the recently concluded ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament and beat Ireland Women in the final to seal a berth in the T20 World Cup next year.

Nigar Sultana will continue to lead Bangladesh Women in the shortest format. The likes of Salma Khatun, Fargana Hoque, and Rumana Ahmed will play a key role for the side in the competition. They will look to take the advantage of the home conditions and start on a winning note.

Thailand Women, on the other hand, participated in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 but didn’t have the best of times. They finished fourth in the competition, having lost to Zimbabwe Women in the third place playoff. They will be hoping to turn the tables around in the Asia Cup.

Naruemol Chaiwai will be leading the side, with Nannapat Khoncharoenkai being named as her deputy.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Match Details

Match: Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women, Match 1, Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022

Date and Time: October 1, 2022, 08:30 AM IST

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Pitch Report

The pitch at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters can hit through the line up front. The spinners will come into play in the later stages of the game. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Weather Forecast

The temperature in Sylhet is expected to range between 26 and 36 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted in the evening.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Probable XIs

Bangladesh Women

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shohely Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Shanjida Akter.

Thailand Women

Probable XI

Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Nattakan Chantam, Rosenan Kanoh, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Phannita Maya, Thipatcha Putthawong, Nanthita Boonsukham, Suwanan Khiaoto.

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women Match Prediction

The opening game of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 will see Bangladesh Women take on Thailand Women. Both sides are evenly matched and fans can expect a cracking contest to start off the proceedings.

Bangladesh have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top.

Prediction: Bangladesh Women to win this encounter

Bangladesh Women vs Thailand Women details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

LIVE POLL Q. Salma Khatun to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes so far